(21 JANUARY 2018)The week ahead: Davos, c.bank meetings in focus

This year started with some attention-grabbing exchange rate moves.

Markets will now be looking to the central banks for their reaction. CIO will be watching the ECB and BoJ press conferences and policy decisions closely.





In contrast, economic sentiment data for the Eurozone and the US next week will likely be uneventful. Of more interest may be US President Donald Trump's attendance at the World Economic Forum. For CAD investors this means looking out for any comments on the NAFTA trade negotiations. Last but not least, for NOKSEK CIO sees risks tilted to the downside.





CIO expects Swedish economic data will remain solid, while the Norwegian central bank's policy decision should not drive any significant news after December's hawkish tone.

By UBS