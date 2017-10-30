EURUSD. 30.10.2017

Euro managed to head for rebound correction before testing support 1.1550.

Market now facing resistance at 1.1645 and 1.1675 which may push market again for another drop toward 1.1575-85 zone.

Above 1.1675 more advance to test 1.1720-30 ie expected before market continue downtrend wave toward 1.1420 zone.

Will expect market to hold short-run trading zone between 1.1575 and 1.1675-1.1720.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.1575 1.1645 Level 2 1.1500 1.1675 Level 3 1.1420 1.1720-30





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