EURUSD. 30.10.2017

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30.10.2017
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EURUSD
Euro managed to head for rebound correction before testing support 1.1550.
Market now facing resistance at 1.1645 and 1.1675 which may push market again for another drop toward 1.1575-85 zone.
Above 1.1675 more advance to test 1.1720-30 ie expected before market continue downtrend wave toward 1.1420 zone.
Will expect market to hold short-run trading zone between 1.1575 and 1.1675-1.1720.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.1575
|1.1645
|Level 2
|1.1500
|1.1675
|Level 3
|1.1420
|1.1720-30
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