EURUSD. 30.10.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD. 30.10.2017

30 October 2017, 18:49
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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169
30.10.2017

EURUSD 


Euro managed to head for rebound correction before testing support 1.1550.

Market now facing resistance at 1.1645 and 1.1675 which may push market again for another drop toward 1.1575-85 zone.

Above 1.1675 more advance to test 1.1720-30 ie expected before market continue downtrend wave toward 1.1420 zone.

Will expect market to hold short-run trading zone between 1.1575 and 1.1675-1.1720.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.1575        1.1645
Level 21.1500      1.1675
Level 31.1420    1.1720-30


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