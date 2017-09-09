NordFX: Cryptocurrency Pairs Now Added to "Standard" Account

Dear Clients,

Starting from September 4, 2017 it will become even more convenient to carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies. In addition to the CRYPTO account, trading with BTCUSD, LTCUSD and ETHUSD pairs is now available in the Standard account on the MetaTrader 4 platform as well.

This decision has been taken based on the results of a survey among traders. The absolute majority of the respondents have expressed the opinion that the possibility of simultaneous trading in currencies, cryptocurrencies and precious metals using one common account, the Standard account, opens up additional possibilities for creating new trading strategies, reducing risks and increasing profits.

The traders who prefer to separate transactions with Bitcoin, Litecoin and Etherium from transactions with traditional trading instruments can still use the dedicated CRYPTO account.

https://nordfx.com/trading_account_standard.html



