Breaking News EA

is a state-of-the-art News trading system





The EA analyzes the market during the most critical News announcement period and determines the entry levels based on the finding of price fluctuations during that periods.

The direction of the trade is determined by the EA's clever adaptive system.

The unique clever way the EA auto-manages your trades cuts drawdowns to the minimum enabling you to start with a low balance like $50.

The EA has a minimum set of inputs for simplicity.

It is optimized to work with EURUSD and can be optimized for any other pair

Backtesting the EA requires past News, the EA has all past News to all major currencies since 2016, allowing you to accurately backtest with past News included

Optimized for M5 Timeframe

Optimized for EURUSD

Parameters

ManualGmtOffset - Set the GMTOffset of your broker

Set the GMTOffset of your broker EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode

switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode DrawLines — Show Past news on chart

Show Past news on chart List of symbols for news filter — Choose the currency Symbols to trade its News Example: EUR,USD

— Choose the currency Symbols to trade its News Example: EUR,USD Allow long trading before Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow long trading before high impact News

— The time to allow long trading before high impact News Allow long trading after Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow long trading after high impact News

— The time to allow long trading after high impact News Allow short trading before Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow short trading before high impact News

— The time to allow short trading before high impact News Allow short trading after Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow short trading after high impact News

— The time to allow short trading after high impact News Trade Comment - A comment for each trade

A comment for each trade MagicNumber - Trades ID

Trades ID LMA - Algorithm for long direction

- Algorithm for long direction LMAfilter - Filter to allow long trades

- Filter to allow long trades SMA - Algorithm for short direction

- Algorithm for short direction SMAfilter - Filter to allow short trades

Filter to allow short trades DLMA - Algorithm used for long trades

Algorithm used for long trades DLMAfilter- Filter used for long trades

Filter used for long trades DSMA - Algorithm used for short trades

Algorithm used for short trades DSMfilter - Filter used for short trades

Filter used for short trades MoneyManagementModel - Use RiskBased or fixed lot size

- Use RiskBased or fixed lot size RiskPercentPerTrade- Risk percentage of your balance when using RiskBased

Risk percentage of your balance when using RiskBased FixedLotSize - Use fixed lot size

Use fixed lot size TakeProfitBuy - Take profit for Long trades

Take profit for Long trades TakeProfitSell - Take profit for short trades

Take profit for short trades StopLoss - Stop loss





In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com‌” into your WebRequest URL list.

To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor

Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”

Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com‌ click ok.

This is where the News Calendar is downloaded from

For any questions private message me

SET FILES

Breaking News EURUSD 5M TimeFrame