Breaking News EA
is a state-of-the-art News trading system
The EA analyzes the market during the most critical News announcement period and determines the entry levels based on the finding of price fluctuations during that periods.
The direction of the trade is determined by the EA's clever adaptive system.
The unique clever way the EA auto-manages your trades cuts drawdowns to the minimum enabling you to start with a low balance like $50.
The EA has a minimum set of inputs for simplicity.
It is optimized to work with EURUSD and can be optimized for any other pair
Backtesting the EA requires past News, the EA has all past News to all major currencies since 2016, allowing you to accurately backtest with past News included
Optimized for M5 Timeframe
Optimized for EURUSD
Parameters
- ManualGmtOffset - Set the GMTOffset of your broker
- EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode
- DrawLines — Show Past news on chart
- List of symbols for news filter — Choose the currency Symbols to trade its News Example: EUR,USD
- Allow long trading before Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow long trading before high impact News
- Allow long trading after Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow long trading after high impact News
- Allow short trading before Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow short trading before high impact News
- Allow short trading after Critical News, in minutes — The time to allow short trading after high impact News
- Trade Comment - A comment for each trade
- MagicNumber - Trades ID
- LMA - Algorithm for long direction
- LMAfilter - Filter to allow long trades
- SMA - Algorithm for short direction
- SMAfilter - Filter to allow short trades
- DLMA - Algorithm used for long trades
- DLMAfilter- Filter used for long trades
- DSMA - Algorithm used for short trades
- DSMfilter - Filter used for short trades
- MoneyManagementModel - Use RiskBased or fixed lot size
- RiskPercentPerTrade- Risk percentage of your balance when using RiskBased
- FixedLotSize - Use fixed lot size
- TakeProfitBuy - Take profit for Long trades
- TakeProfitSell - Take profit for short trades
- StopLoss - Stop loss
In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list.
To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor
Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”
Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com click ok.
This is where the News Calendar is downloaded from
For any questions private message me
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