Bitcoin finally split - now what?

If you type "Bitcoin" in any search engine, the first thing you will see, almost certain, is "Split". I already explained in a previous post about this matter, but now I want to take the opportunity to discuss the effects of the so called "hard fork". Truth be told, this kind of event has a precedent, Ethereum being the first cryptocurrency to suffer a split (Ethereum and Ethereum Classic). So now we have Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash. Bitcoin price showed a surprising resilience to this event, the movement is characterized as insignificant (a small drop in value), which raise a few questions: are most of the miners still loyal to "good ol' Bitcoin"? Will the new token, called Bitcoin cash, be a flop and no one (read it as "small community") will want to exploit it? Was this fork necessary and will it have a real impact on the number of processed transactions?

I think we will just have to wait and see what will be the consequences of this move. In the meanwhile, you can take full advantage of trading Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin against USD and EUR on MT5 Platform and be connected to all the ongoing events happening in the digital currency world.



