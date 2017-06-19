Yield spreads are narrowing in a EUR-supportive manner - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that there are no major releases scheduled ahead of Friday’s flash PMI’s, leaving the near-term focus centered on headline risk and Brexit negotiations.

Key Quotes:

"Bullish CFTC EUR positioning has climbed to a fresh multi-year high, at levels last seen in 2011."

"Yield spreads are narrowing in a EUR-supportive manner, measures of implied EUR volatility are softening, and risk reversals are showing a modest premium for protection against EUR strength with the 3 month close to flat and longer-term measures showing a slight (eroding) premium for protection against weakness."