Metode Wall Street v1

How to make money in the foreign exchange market from $ 3 USD to $ 768 USD. Deposits $ 3 USD in brokers that allow deposits of at least $ 1 USD. Then transact with accounting analysis, only in this case only 240 points to meet the target, with the distribution of 8 times the transaction and can be more. Each transaction has a risk of $ 3 USD or equivalent to 30 points. So to be able to generate $ 768 USD with initial fund $ 3 USD is as follows. We are brokers transaction in which the order transaction with volume 0.10 has one point of $ 0.10 USD.

Volume Equity Balance 0.1 $3 $6 0.2 $6 $12 0.4 $12 $24 0.8 $24 $48 1.6 $48 $96 3.2 $96 $192 6.4 $192 $384 12.8 $384 $768



