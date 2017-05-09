Metode Wall Street v1

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How to make money in the foreign exchange market from $ 3 USD to $ 768 USD. Deposits $ 3 USD in brokers that allow deposits of at least $ 1 USD. Then transact with accounting analysis, only in this case only 240 points to meet the target, with the distribution of 8 times the transaction and can be more. Each transaction has a risk of $ 3 USD or equivalent to 30 points. So to be able to generate $ 768 USD with initial fund $ 3 USD is as follows. We are brokers transaction in which the order transaction with volume 0.10 has one point of $ 0.10 USD.
|Volume
|Equity
|Balance
|0.1
|$3
|$6
|0.2
|$6
|$12
|0.4
|$12
|$24
|0.8
|$24
|$48
|1.6
|$48
|$96
|3.2
|$96
|$192
|6.4
|$192
|$384
|12.8
|$384
|$768