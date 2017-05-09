Metode Wall Street v1
Trading Strategies

Metode Wall Street v1

9 May 2017, 11:36
Mochamad Tabrani
Mochamad Tabrani
0
168

How to make money in the foreign exchange market from $ 3 USD to $ 768 USD. Deposits $ 3 USD in brokers that allow deposits of at least $ 1 USD. Then transact with accounting analysis, only in this case only 240 points to meet the target, with the distribution of 8 times the transaction and can be more. Each transaction has a risk of $ 3 USD or equivalent to 30 points. So to be able to generate $ 768 USD with initial fund $ 3 USD is as follows. We are brokers transaction in which the order transaction with volume 0.10 has one point of $ 0.10 USD.

VolumeEquityBalance
0.1$3$6
0.2$6$12
0.4$12$24
0.8$24$48
1.6$48$96
3.2$96$192
6.4$192$384
12.8$384$768