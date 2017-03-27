The most important economic events on this 1/2 week.

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Monday, March 27
- German IFO - Business Climate.
- Dallas Fed manufacturing business index
Tuesday, March 28
- S&P/Case Shiller home price indices (YoY). The statement will include the average prices for November, December and January. Composite 20 is expected to grow 5,7%.
- Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February
- BoC (Bank of Canada) Governor Steven Poloz speech.
- Fed Chair Yellen speaks on the annual conference about the problems of Human Capital.
- API weekly crude oil stock.
Wednesday, March 29
- UK Government triggers Arteicle 50 for BREXIT
- Retail sales in Japan for February.
- MBA purchase Index.
- BoС Governor Steven Poloz speech
- Crude oil inventories in USA
- Fed Chair Yellen speaks.