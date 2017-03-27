The most important economic events on this 1/2 week.
Weekly Trends

The most important economic events on this 1/2 week.

27 March 2017, 13:44
Aleksei Kotlovanov
Aleksei Kotlovanov
0
239

Monday, March 27


- German IFO - Business Climate.

- Dallas Fed manufacturing business index


Tuesday, March 28


- S&P/Case Shiller home price indices (YoY). The statement will include the average prices for November, December and January. Composite 20 is expected to grow 5,7%. 

- Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February 

- BoC (Bank of Canada) Governor Steven Poloz speech.

- Fed Chair Yellen speaks on the annual conference about the problems of Human Capital.

- API weekly crude oil stock. 


Wednesday, March 29

- UK Government triggers Arteicle 50 for BREXIT

- Retail sales in Japan for February. 

- MBA purchase Index.

- BoС Governor Steven Poloz speech

- Crude oil inventories in USA

- Fed Chair Yellen speaks.

#events yellen brexit IFO USA news business climate march