Protocols Supported By Gmail

Protocols are required by any emailing service so as to configuring it with any email client or with any android or ios based mobiles.Here the protocols used in gmail are discussed with their role in the network.





POP/IMAP Protocols





POP abbreviated as Post Office Protocol and IMAP as Internet Message Access Protocol. POP and IMAP protocols are used to download the emails from the Gmail server to the email client application like Microsoft Outlook and ThunderBird. In the server settings, the entries are :



incoming server : pop.gmail.com or imap.gmail.com.





POP can efficiently pulls the emails from the server at one place. If user does any modification then it will not be reflected at the multiple devices like PC, mobiles or other system. This can be confusing many times and also may results in duplicate actions.With IMAP, this is not a problem. IMAP allows to download and access the mail at the email client but any modifications done there are also visible in other devices too. Like if user deleted or transfer the email then the changes will be shown in the inbox accessed from any other devices.





SMTP : Simple Mail Transfer Protocol





This is the standard protocol for sending the messages or outgoing messages. SMTP works efficiently in sending messages whatever the incoming mail server either POP or IMAP.





TSL and SSL Protocols





SSL as Secure Socket Layer ans TSL as Transport Socket Layer protocol are used for a safe and secure network connection between any client and server for any communication. They provides access to the account only after the authentication done.





For any other problems or discussion about protocols user can ask at the Gmail customer service number. the number is open for 24 hrs. Experts on the site at Gmail support number are well qualified and provide effective solutions and guidance.