Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

13 January 2017, 09:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
168

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 13, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.059751.061421.062211.063091.063881.064761.06643
USD/JPY114.237114.463114.576114.689114.802114.915115.141
GBP/USD1.211991.214231.215451.216471.217691.218711.22095
USD/CHF1.005881.007241.007981.00861.009341.009961.01132
EUR/CHF1.070951.071691.072041.072431.072781.073171.07391
AUD/USD0.746560.747840.748520.749120.74980.75040.75168
USD/CAD1.31021.312271.313441.314341.315511.316411.31848
NZD/USD0.70750.709680.71070.711860.712880.714040.71622
EUR/GBP0.871130.872460.873020.873790.874350.875120.87645
EUR/JPY121.735121.838121.882121.941121.985122.044122.147
GBP/JPY139.147139.34139.443139.533139.636139.726139.919
CHF/JPY113.408113.549113.612113.69113.753113.831113.972
GBP/CHF1.22311.225111.226261.227121.228271.229131.23114
USD/SEK8.897038.914998.922148.932958.94018.950918.96887
USD/NOK8.479378.494578.500538.509778.515738.524978.54017
EUR/AUD1.413721.416271.417481.418821.420031.421371.42392
EUR/CAD1.394121.395831.396711.397541.398421.399251.40096
AUD/CAD0.981970.983420.98420.984870.985650.986320.98777
AUD/JPY85.62385.78185.85685.93986.01486.09786.255
CAD/JPY87.06487.15287.18987.2487.27787.32887.416
XAU/USD1190.621193.131194.681195.641197.191198.151200.66

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.