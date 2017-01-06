Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

6 January 2017, 08:24
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
129

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 6, 10:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.055311.056631.05721.057951.058521.059271.06059
USD/JPY115.103115.581115.879116.059116.357116.537117.015
GBP/USD1.235331.23651.237041.237671.238211.238841.24001
USD/CHF1.011.010921.011431.011841.012351.012761.01368
EUR/CHF1.069441.069981.070241.070521.070781.071061.0716
AUD/USD0.729730.730760.731260.731790.732290.732820.73385
USD/CAD1.323461.324761.325411.326061.326711.327361.32866
NZD/USD0.697410.699280.700150.701150.702020.703020.70489
EUR/GBP0.85310.853830.85420.854560.854930.855290.85602
EUR/JPY122.02122.416122.661122.812123.057123.208123.604
GBP/JPY142.532143.104143.447143.676144.019144.248144.82
CHF/JPY113.883114.289114.541114.695114.947115.101115.507
GBP/CHF1.251271.251911.25221.252551.252841.253191.25383
USD/SEK8.982219.00099.009689.019599.028379.038289.05697
USD/NOK8.469118.485128.493228.501138.509238.517148.53315
EUR/AUD1.442461.444071.444671.445681.446281.447291.4489
EUR/CAD1.400971.402011.402431.403051.403471.404091.40513
AUD/CAD0.968590.969460.969950.970330.970820.97120.97207
AUD/JPY84.27784.60584.81284.93385.1485.26185.589
CAD/JPY86.88387.19587.39587.50787.70787.81988.131
XAU/USD1168.431171.741173.051175.051176.361178.361181.67

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.