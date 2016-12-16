Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

16 December 2016, 00:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
134

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Dec 15, 3:15 pm -08:00

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Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.009211.026521.033821.043831.051131.061141.07845
USD/JPY114.643116.291117.227117.939118.875119.587121.235
GBP/USD1.206821.226011.233721.24521.252911.264391.28358
USD/CHF0.997911.012841.021291.027771.036221.04271.05763
EUR/CHF1.063951.068711.07041.073471.075161.078231.08299
AUD/USD0.718690.728040.731810.737390.741160.746740.75609
USD/CAD1.304021.318961.326211.33391.341151.348841.36378
NZD/USD0.682980.694290.698990.70560.71030.716910.72822
EUR/GBP0.823150.830090.834080.837030.841020.843970.85091
EUR/JPY120.172121.701122.376123.23123.905124.759126.288
GBP/JPY142.92145.036145.859147.152147.975149.268151.384
CHF/JPY112.523113.644114.165114.765115.286115.886117.007
GBP/CHF1.260181.271041.274751.28191.285611.292761.30362
USD/SEK8.985689.172319.288469.358949.475099.545579.7322
USD/NOK8.328638.482418.57178.636198.725488.789978.94375
EUR/AUD1.386141.401011.407871.415881.422741.430751.44562
EUR/CAD1.368211.379961.384161.391711.395911.403461.41521
AUD/CAD0.970120.97650.978690.982880.985070.989260.99564
AUD/JPY85.13886.07486.49887.0187.43487.94688.882
CAD/JPY86.76987.64288.12188.51588.99489.38890.261
XAU/USD1087.941109.741118.781131.541140.581153.341175.14

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.