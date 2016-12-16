Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

16 December 2016, 00:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Dec 15, 3:15 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.039791.040691.041271.041591.042171.042491.04339
USD/JPY117.961118.09118.158118.219118.287118.348118.477
GBP/USD1.238241.240021.240931.24181.242711.243581.24536
USD/CHF1.026931.028261.029111.029591.030441.030921.03225
EUR/CHF1.070111.071431.072291.072751.073611.074071.07539
AUD/USD0.734130.735040.735560.735950.736470.736860.73777
USD/CAD1.33181.332631.332961.333461.333791.334291.33512
NZD/USD0.700840.702310.703180.703780.704650.705250.70672
EUR/GBP0.83410.836050.837340.8380.839290.839950.8419
EUR/JPY122.692122.919123.049123.146123.276123.373123.6
GBP/JPY146.277146.543146.708146.809146.974147.075147.341
CHF/JPY114.378114.569114.648114.76114.839114.951115.142
GBP/CHF1.274331.276611.278061.278891.280341.281171.28345
USD/SEK9.348299.371089.379449.393879.402239.416669.43945
USD/NOK8.644178.651578.654838.658978.662238.666378.67377
EUR/AUD1.411121.413031.414081.414941.415991.416851.41876
EUR/CAD1.385231.387071.388131.388911.389971.390751.39259
AUD/CAD0.97830.979750.980610.98120.982060.982650.9841
AUD/JPY86.67886.84386.9487.00887.10587.17387.338
CAD/JPY88.35588.49388.56988.63188.70788.76988.907
XAU/USD1123.51125.581126.71127.661128.781129.741131.82

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.