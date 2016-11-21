Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

21 November 2016, 06:01
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
110

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Nov 21, 8:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.009841.038311.048291.066781.076761.095251.12372
USD/JPY100.735105.096107.972109.457112.333113.818118.179
GBP/USD1.182541.211891.223061.241241.252411.270591.29994
USD/CHF0.95270.977840.993781.002981.018921.028121.05326
EUR/CHF1.056741.063981.066691.071221.073931.078461.0857
AUD/USD0.691150.716240.724650.741330.749740.766420.79151
USD/CAD1.311661.330531.340041.34941.358911.368271.38714
NZD/USD0.67620.690580.695570.704960.709950.719340.73372
EUR/GBP0.823870.841940.849410.860010.867480.878080.89615
EUR/JPY112.7114.738116.051116.776118.089118.814120.852
GBP/JPY129.183132.672134.753136.161138.242139.65143.139
CHF/JPY104.886106.985108.324109.084110.423111.183113.282
GBP/CHF1.200251.22281.234541.245351.257091.26791.29045
USD/SEK8.761798.981349.118879.200899.338429.420449.63999
USD/NOK8.059898.291458.435838.523018.667398.754578.98613
EUR/AUD1.381371.40821.425441.435031.452271.461861.48869
EUR/CAD1.359681.400831.414731.441981.455881.483131.52428
AUD/CAD0.928680.965080.977221.001481.013621.037881.07428
AUD/JPY76.72779.05380.15881.37982.48483.70586.031
CAD/JPY74.12577.5479.78980.95583.20484.3787.785
XAU/USD1153.941184.151195.811214.361226.021244.571274.78

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.