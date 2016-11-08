Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

8 November 2016, 00:42
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Nov 8, 2:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08921.09751.100681.10581.108981.11411.1224
USD/JPY102.446103.354103.902104.262104.81105.17106.078
GBP/USD1.218561.230391.234821.242221.246651.254051.26588
USD/CHF0.96340.969360.971780.975320.977740.981280.98724
EUR/CHF1.062691.070191.072691.077691.080191.085191.09269
AUD/USD0.755820.76310.767910.770380.775190.777660.78494
USD/CAD1.320831.328971.332581.337111.340721.345251.35339
NZD/USD0.721660.727180.730720.73270.736240.738220.74374
EUR/GBP0.877230.883770.886930.890310.893470.896850.90339
EUR/JPY113.251114.296114.797115.341115.842116.386117.431
GBP/JPY127.437128.523128.984129.609130.07130.695131.781
CHF/JPY104.72105.813106.494106.906107.587107.999109.092
GBP/CHF1.190061.200361.203831.210661.214131.220961.23126
USD/SEK8.773558.888718.95539.003879.070469.119039.23419
USD/NOK7.963438.088538.160678.213638.285778.338738.46383
EUR/AUD1.394171.41461.421461.435031.441891.455461.47589
EUR/CAD1.453721.466261.470681.47881.483221.491341.50388
AUD/CAD1.009991.019881.026211.029771.03611.039661.04955
AUD/JPY77.88979.11779.91180.34581.13981.57382.801
CAD/JPY76.61977.30477.72777.98978.41278.67479.359
XAU/USD1235.661261.791271.631287.921297.761314.051340.18

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.