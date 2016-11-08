Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

8 November 2016, 00:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 8, 2:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.10261.103411.103811.104221.104621.105031.10584
USD/JPY104.3104.401104.467104.502104.568104.603104.704
GBP/USD1.23791.23871.239061.23951.239861.24031.2411
USD/CHF0.97350.973810.973990.974120.97430.974430.97474
EUR/CHF1.073651.074631.075181.075611.076161.076591.07757
AUD/USD0.769810.770930.771380.772050.77250.773170.77429
USD/CAD1.334471.33561.336221.336731.337351.337861.33899
NZD/USD0.733040.733680.734010.734320.734650.734960.7356
EUR/GBP0.888740.889620.890150.89050.891030.891380.89226
EUR/JPY115.008115.186115.299115.364115.477115.542115.72
GBP/JPY129.195129.358129.456129.521129.619129.684129.847
CHF/JPY106.999107.12107.191107.241107.312107.362107.483
GBP/CHF1.206161.206841.207171.207521.207851.20821.20888
USD/SEK9.005869.013419.01659.020969.024059.028519.03606
USD/NOK8.217788.226018.229868.234248.238098.242478.2507
EUR/AUD1.424441.427151.428721.429861.431431.432571.43528
EUR/CAD1.472871.474441.475371.476011.476941.477581.47915
AUD/CAD1.029431.030781.031361.032131.032711.033481.03483
AUD/JPY80.37980.52880.60780.67780.75680.82680.975
CAD/JPY77.9878.06178.11178.14278.19278.22378.304
XAU/USD1278.921279.881280.21280.841281.161281.81282.76

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.