Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

2 November 2016, 22:38
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 3, 12:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.10781.108621.10911.109441.109921.110261.11108
USD/JPY103.003103.169103.225103.335103.391103.501103.667
GBP/USD1.225991.227811.228991.229631.230811.231451.23327
USD/CHF0.971760.972540.97290.973320.973680.97410.97488
EUR/CHF1.078921.079431.079741.079941.080251.080451.08096
AUD/USD0.763130.764360.765120.765590.766350.766820.76805
USD/CAD1.336821.338061.338631.33931.339871.340541.34178
NZD/USD0.727480.728040.728370.72860.728930.729160.72972
EUR/GBP0.900120.901090.901430.902060.90240.903030.904
EUR/JPY114.381114.527114.581114.673114.727114.819114.965
GBP/JPY126.778126.924126.99127.07127.136127.216127.362
CHF/JPY105.84106106.06106.16106.22106.32106.48
GBP/CHF1.194761.195831.196551.19691.197621.197971.19904
USD/SEK8.90018.908968.912788.917828.921648.926688.93554
USD/NOK8.162838.174398.178458.185958.190018.197518.20907
EUR/AUD1.445151.447011.447681.448871.449541.450731.45259
EUR/CAD1.483651.484911.485481.486171.486741.487431.48869
AUD/CAD1.022481.023961.024841.025441.026321.026921.0284
AUD/JPY78.85978.98979.04479.11979.17479.24979.379
CAD/JPY76.94677.04277.07777.13877.17377.23477.33
XAU/USD1292.221294.481295.381296.741297.6412991301.26

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.