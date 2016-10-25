Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

25 October 2016, 09:18
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
110

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Oct 25, 10:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.085311.086551.087081.087791.088321.089031.09027
USD/JPY104.187104.303104.374104.419104.49104.535104.651
GBP/USD1.218981.220581.221251.222181.222851.223781.22538
USD/CHF0.991760.993130.993980.99450.995350.995870.99724
EUR/CHF1.080551.081231.081661.081911.082341.082591.08327
AUD/USD0.760.761380.761930.762760.763310.764140.76552
USD/CAD1.330571.332181.333211.333791.334821.33541.33701
NZD/USD0.712640.713770.714230.71490.715360.716030.71716
EUR/GBP0.887740.888880.889420.890020.890560.891160.8923
EUR/JPY113.404113.504113.556113.604113.656113.704113.804
GBP/JPY127.183127.401127.516127.619127.734127.837128.055
CHF/JPY104.781104.885104.928104.989105.032105.093105.197
GBP/CHF1.211881.213661.214681.215441.216461.217221.219
USD/SEK8.883038.898088.90768.913138.922658.928188.94323
USD/NOK8.216828.236678.249148.256528.268998.276378.29622
EUR/AUD1.422691.424251.425231.425811.426791.427371.42893
EUR/CAD1.447751.449311.450291.450871.451851.452431.45399
AUD/CAD1.015141.016291.016841.017441.017991.018591.01974
AUD/JPY79.45979.56479.60479.66979.70979.77479.879
CAD/JPY78.13578.2178.23978.28578.31478.3678.435
XAU/USD1263.191265.081265.911266.971267.81268.861270.75

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.