USD / JPY SI SUPERA 104.150 HABRA UN BUEN IMPULSO
Analytics & Forecasts

USD / JPY SI SUPERA 104.150 HABRA UN BUEN IMPULSO

25 October 2016, 04:06
Sebastian Sanchez Fabre
Sebastian Sanchez Fabre
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USD / JPY SI SUPERA 104.150 HABRA UN BUEN IMPULSO
#USD / JPY SI SUPERA 104.150 HABRA UN BUEN IMPULSO