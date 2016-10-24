Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

24 October 2016, 09:13
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: Oct 24, 10:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.05661.07461.081391.09261.099391.11061.1286
USD/JPY101.337102.559103.186103.781104.408105.003106.225
GBP/USD1.183741.203411.2131.223081.232671.242751.26242
USD/CHF0.967210.979170.986180.991130.998141.003091.01505
EUR/CHF1.066181.074971.078151.083761.086941.092551.10134
AUD/USD0.733290.74860.754480.763910.769790.779220.79453
USD/CAD1.253271.288161.310711.323051.34561.357941.39283
NZD/USD0.678980.697870.707040.716760.725930.735650.75454
EUR/GBP0.858790.876550.882910.894310.900670.912070.92983
EUR/JPY109.272111.341112.153113.41114.222115.479117.548
GBP/JPY122.966125.014125.969127.062128.017129.11131.158
CHF/JPY101.721103.179103.824104.637105.282106.095107.553
GBP/CHF1.171081.191271.202891.211461.223081.231651.25184
USD/SEK8.570488.723258.813158.876028.965929.028799.18156
USD/NOK7.898638.056598.149498.214558.307458.372518.53047
EUR/AUD1.373651.402911.416831.432171.446091.461431.49069
EUR/CAD1.383011.413991.432651.444971.463631.475951.50693
AUD/CAD0.973020.991071.002521.009121.020571.027171.04522
AUD/JPY76.62877.92478.43379.2279.72980.51681.812
CAD/JPY74.24476.377.06378.35679.11980.41282.468
XAU/USD1214.871239.21252.631263.531276.961287.861312.19

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.