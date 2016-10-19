Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Wednesday, October 19th

GBP/USD

Current price: 1.2280 (-0.2%)

Session range: Open 1.2296 High 1.2316 Low 1.2256

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Highs

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.2115 R. 1.2415

Main drivers: US Building Permits

Overview: Currently the pair is giving away part of its recovered points failing several attempts to survive above the level of 1.2300. After bottoming the lowest level of this week at 1.2136 spot the pair has gathered pace and refreshed today’s highs in the region of 1.2320 mostly driven by demand for GBP and weaker positions of the USD witnessed since the beginning of this week. However, UK currency remains highly vulnerable to the latest “hard Brexit” talks significantly weighing the pair.

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.0996 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.0981 High 1.1006 Low 1.0972

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.0936 R. 1.1048

Main drivers: US Building Permits

Overview: After retesting highs above the level of 1.1000 the pair has dropped back to the region of 1.0980 as US bulls has performed minor price correction moves. However, the greenback will keep its softer tone across the board today as market participants are still digesting yesterday’s downbeat US inflation figure that is negatively influencing further Fed interest decision. Today traders will set up their focus on bloc of data from US housing market with several speeches from FOMC members amid of light data calendar form Eurozone.

AUD/USD

Current price: 0.7683 (0.2%)

Session range: Open 0.7665 High 0.7693 Low 0.7658

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7588 R. 0.7728

Main drivers: US Building Permits, US Crude Oil Inventories

Overview: The Aussie is attempting to recover part of its overnight losses after retesting its 2-week highs. The pair had performed minor fall reacting on mixed China data released in Asia. However, the Aussie keeps a smile against its American peer as higher oil prices and broadly based US dollar’s weakness are supporting the pair lately. Now market remains in anticipation of housing data from US economy and weekly report of crude oil inventories due later in the NA session, while data from Australian labor market will also bring fresh impetus to the pair.

USD/CAD

Current price: 1.3116 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.3109 High 1.3126 Low 1.3082

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.3015 R. 1.3185

Main drivers: US Building Permits, BoC Monetary Policy Report, US Crude Oil Inventories, BoC Governor S.Poloz’s Speech

Overview: The Canadian dollar remains mostly unchanged this morning as cautious sentiments around BoC Monetary Policy Report are getting pace. Moreover, the CAD bulls remain strong even after four consecutive sessions with losses mostly as yesterday’s tepid results from US inflation report continue to weigh on USD, thereby increasing chances of Fed flat interest rate decision at the end of this year. Adding to that, higher oil prices are delivering some support to resource linked CAD trimming all attempts of the pair to recover. Today the pair will experience quite volatile session as we have full clip of events scheduled in today’s calendar.



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