Pivot Points Hours
Market News

Pivot Points Hours

14 October 2016, 10:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
146

Pivot Points

Hours


 

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Last Updated: Oct 14, 11:03 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096891.099091.100071.101291.102271.103491.10569
USD/JPY103.513103.823104.007104.133104.317104.443104.753
GBP/USD1.209751.214331.21661.218911.221181.223491.22807
USD/CHF0.984790.986570.987640.988350.989420.990130.99191
EUR/CHF1.086721.08771.088251.088681.089231.089661.09064
AUD/USD0.755930.757780.758760.759630.760610.761480.76333
USD/CAD1.31561.317481.318441.319361.320321.321241.32312
NZD/USD0.7070.708570.709240.710140.710810.711710.71328
EUR/GBP0.897390.900210.901720.903030.904540.905850.90867
EUR/JPY114.062114.39114.561114.718114.889115.046115.374
GBP/JPY126.053126.538126.77127.023127.255127.508127.993
CHF/JPY104.834105.096105.23105.358105.492105.62105.882
GBP/CHF1.197121.201211.203231.20531.207321.209391.21348
USD/SEK8.748618.777518.792738.806418.821638.835318.86421
USD/NOK8.139338.162378.174988.185418.198028.208458.23149
EUR/AUD1.442521.446241.447661.449961.451381.453681.4574
EUR/CAD1.446961.450111.451491.453261.454641.456411.45956
AUD/CAD0.998981.000691.001571.00241.003281.004111.00582
AUD/JPY78.3478.71878.94279.09679.3279.47479.852
CAD/JPY78.2478.57678.76778.91279.10379.24879.584
XAU/USD1252.171254.011255.051255.851256.891257.691259.53

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.