CFTC.GOV Report, Oct 10,2016 : Asset Manager / Institutional Positions
Weekly Trends

CFTC.GOV Report, Oct 10,2016 : Asset Manager / Institutional Positions

10 October 2016, 14:16
Andy Ismail
Andy Ismail
0
230

Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016      

Updated October 7, 2016  

       

                                                               


CANADIAN DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF CAD 100,000)                          
CFTC Code #090741                                                    Open Interest is   104,219
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15,791     14,520          9     42,655     10,468        915     13,295     40,511        803      5,687      5,642        213     24,851     31,138
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:      -911
     1,522       -381        -26      3,245       -911        -21     -5,322        173        330       -270      1,253          0       -369     -1,328
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
      15.2       13.9        0.0       40.9       10.0        0.9       12.8       38.9        0.8        5.5        5.4        0.2       23.8       29.9
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:        84 
         7          4          .          8          9          4         14         28          6          8          6          .
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016      

 

SWISS FRANC - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF CHF 125,000)                              
CFTC Code #092741                                                    Open Interest is    46,330
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    22,528      1,542          0      1,521      1,288         71     15,570     21,331        300          0          0          0      6,340     21,798
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:     7,361
     1,053        946          0       -768          0          0      7,770      1,299       -256          0          0          0       -438      5,372
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
      48.6        3.3        0.0        3.3        2.8        0.2       33.6       46.0        0.6        0.0        0.0        0.0       13.7       47.0
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:        39 
         7          .          0          .          .          .         12         15          5          0          0          0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016    

                                                                       


BRITISH POUND STERLING - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF GBP 62,500)                    
CFTC Code #096742                                                    Open Interest is   262,478
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   164,363      2,696      1,332     13,678     77,142      2,178     43,481    122,684      5,032      5,035     11,808        143     27,236     39,463
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:    23,453
    11,838        653         21        898       -820        648      2,700     19,720        271        595       -207         90      6,392      3,077
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
      62.6        1.0        0.5        5.2       29.4        0.8       16.6       46.7        1.9        1.9        4.5        0.1       10.4       15.0
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:       133 
        12          7          4          4         27          9         28         47         15          5          .          .
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016  

 

JAPANESE YEN - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF JPY 12,500,000)                          
CFTC Code #097741                                                    Open Interest is   157,574
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     4,040     15,090      2,175     29,193     39,470      3,973     90,282     29,523      2,856      2,223     30,153        235     22,597     34,099
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:     2,404
       655     -6,546      1,528        159      2,636        279      3,155      3,126      1,105        477        357       -287     -4,667        206
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
       2.6        9.6        1.4       18.5       25.0        2.5       57.3       18.7        1.8        1.4       19.1        0.1       14.3       21.6
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:       125 
         5          8          .         11         23          8         31         35         12          .          9          .
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016

 

EURO FX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF EUR 125,000)                                  
CFTC Code #099741                                                    Open Interest is   347,643
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    80,065      8,464      7,994    142,251    101,903     13,113     31,968    120,181      6,928     16,205     24,656      2,704     46,415     61,700
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:    19,153
     5,027     -1,389      3,270      7,213        712       -152      4,199     12,752       -531     -3,085     -2,194      1,859      1,353      4,826
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
      23.0        2.4        2.3       40.9       29.3        3.8        9.2       34.6        2.0        4.7        7.1        0.8       13.4       17.7
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:       222 
        19          9          7         40         36         30         27         44         14         25         20         12
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016

 

EURO FX/BRITISH POUND XRATE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF EUR 125,000)              

CFTC Code #299741                                                    Open Interest is    31,348
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       784     24,400          0     18,307        617      1,013      1,577      1,440          0          0          0          0      9,667      3,878
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:     1,718
         0      2,284          0      1,832        617       -305        394     -1,000          0       -344          0       -133        274        255
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
       2.5       77.8        0.0       58.4        2.0        3.2        5.0        4.6        0.0        0.0        0.0        0.0       30.8       12.4
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:        21 
         .          4          0         11          .          7          .          .          0          0          0          0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016  


AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF AUD 100,000)                        
CFTC Code #232741                                                    Open Interest is   110,028
Positions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     1,642     37,068        510     24,840      9,050      1,050     53,449     26,993      1,772        402     11,405        101     26,262     22,079
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:    11,677
      -374     17,082        269       -119     -1,719          0     10,057     -5,769       -136        402      1,394         40      1,538        516
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
       1.5       33.7        0.5       22.6        8.2        1.0       48.6       24.5        1.6        0.4       10.4        0.1       23.9       20.1
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:        96 
         4         10          5          9          7          6         34         19          7          .         12          .
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Traders in Financial Futures - Futures Only Positions as of October 4, 2016   

 

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE   (CONTRACTS OF NZD 100,000)                       

CFTC Code #112741                                                    Open Interest is    49,242
Positions                                                                             
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
              Dealer            :           Asset Manager/       :            Leveraged           :              Other             :     Nonreportable    :
           Intermediary         :           Institutional        :              Funds             :           Reportables          :       Positions      :
    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short  : Spreading:    Long  :   Short   :
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     3,235     14,914          3      2,053     20,689         34     35,682      8,225        893      1,261      1,086          0      6,081      3,398
 
Changes from:       September 27, 2016                               Total Change is:      -174
       591        613          0       -118        257          0       -898     -1,105        -17       -280         74          0        548          4
 
Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader
       6.6       30.3        0.0        4.2       42.0        0.1       72.5       16.7        1.8        2.6        2.2        0.0       12.3        6.9
 
Number of Traders in Each Category                                    Total Traders:        91 
         5          7          .          8          6          .         41         18          7          .          4          0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------