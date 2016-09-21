All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies My Simple Safe Strategy illustrated 21 September 2016, 05:40 Kevin McMullen 2 209 Here is a screen shot which illustrates the manual trading strategy behind my signal "Simple Safe Profit". Kevin McMullen 2016.09.21 05:42 #1 Strategy showing all rules Files: Strategy_Example_Sell_Signaln1x.png 237 kb Abdullah Alrai 2016.09.23 22:52 #2 you can see my indicator for your strategy it will help you:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16180 To add comments, please log in or register $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 41 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 36 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 49 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 44 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 41 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB