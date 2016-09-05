Forex, 4th september 2016 : suggestions for main currencies









Everyday at Sidney's opening time, according to some volatility and direction parameters analyzed on the world's majors USD , EUR , GBP , JPY , I purpose my advise on the likely scenario, within the following Tokyo, London and New York sessions.





For the next hours, I prefer sell setups on EURJPY .





I recommend to those who want to follow my indications, to operate by their own strategy and be careful, considering the erratic price movements due to economic calendar news, and plan every trade with suitable risk/reward ratio as allowed by the available capital balance and working time.





Thanks and good job.