Market View 1.0

The MarketView utility is designed to display the market changes in percents as a table over the specified time interval. Every column element can be disabled. The color scheme can be easily and quickly customized for your needs. The number of symbols in columns can be adjusted (PerColumn). The MarketView also allows to open chart of any symbol by simply clicking its name. It can automatically apply any customized template to the newly opened chart.

Attention! To delete any character from the table, you need to remove the tool from the chart symbol and close the graphic symbol (which you want to exclude), then in the list of terminal symbols - not turn off the character you want, and then attach the utility again on schedule. Otherwise, you will not turn off the terminal symbols. To enable / add the desired characters, a utility to remove from the chart is not necessary, just go to settings and characters including the required characters, they are automatically, immediately, will be added to the table.

To enable / add the desired characters, a utility to remove from the chart is not necessary, just go to settings and characters including the required characters, they are automatically, immediately, will be added to the table.

The utility displays the data such as:

Symbol name (short or long name).

Change in the symbol price as a percentage (%) for the selected period.

Change in the symbol price in points (pips) for the selected period.

Current price of the symbol (Bid).

Volume traded during the selected period. The displayed volume is the one provided by the broker/terminal, usually tick volume.

Symbol spread.

They can all be enabled and disabled n the settings.

The table can be directly and inversely sorted by: symbol name (Symbol), price change in % (Delta %), price change in points (Pips), volume (Volume). To sort the table simply click the column label (Symbol/Delta %/Pips/Volume).

It is also possible to display the data for these time intervals:

For the current day from 00.00 up to the current moment.

For 24 hours.

For the current hour from :00 minutes of the current hour.

For the current 4 hours.

For the current week, starting from 00:00 of Monday - up to the current moment.

For the current month, starting from 00:00 of the first day of this month.





Settings

MinPercent - minimum price change threshold in percents (%) to display the symbol arrow. If you set MinPercent =0 , then the arrows will be draws for all symbol except the ones with distinct 0.

minimum price change threshold in percents (%) to display the symbol arrow. If you set , then the arrows will be draws for all symbol except the ones with distinct 0. MaxPercent - maximum price change threshold in percents (%) to highlight the symbol arrow with bold - significant change.

maximum price change threshold in percents (%) to highlight the symbol arrow with - significant change. Symbols per column - the number of symbols in a column.

- the number of symbols in a column. Show price Bid - Price show character.

- Price show character. Short or Long name of Symbols - short or long name of the character (true = short).

- short or long name of the character (true = short). Show change in % - showing the price change in percent (%).

- showing the price change in percent (%). Show change in pips - show the price change in points.

- show the price change in points. Show Volume - show volumes.

- show volumes. Show spread - show spread.

- show spread. Display Period - the period for calculating the selection.

- the period for calculating the selection. ClickToChart - thus option allows to open a new windows for the symbol when its name is clicked ( true - opening disabled, false - will not open anything).

- thus option allows to open a new windows for the symbol when its name is clicked ( - opening disabled, - will not open anything). TemplateName - name of the template to be applied to a newly opened chart. If ClickToChart = false , this parameter will be ignored. Example: White.tpl

- name of the template to be applied to a newly opened chart. If , this parameter will be ignored. Example: Text color - the color of the text.

Background color - Background color of the table.

Information in the MarketView is updated every 2 seconds.

If something should be added or modified - write in the comments.

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