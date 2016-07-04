all when you need

I offer you the unique indicators to help the trader in his hard work. Presented indicators are suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.



All presented products are original developments made on the basis of my observations, the practice and study of markets



Bright Road - trend indicator, suggests points for a successful entry into the market. Simplicity and clarity make it an indispensable tool in the trade. Very simple rules: blue - buy, red - for sale, yellow - attention. Focusing on the price movement in the channel and the moments of breakdown, you can increase the effectiveness of their strategies.





Chimera - the oscillator tapping the overbought / oversold market, as well as the phase of the waves. Can also be used to warn of "instability" (likelihood of a sharp and unexpected for many) motion and graphical analysis

Trade Levels & Rates - shows a smooth price channel, potentially profitable and risky zones, as well as price dynamics relative to the interests of the market participants

Another Symbol - Allows you to apply an arbitrary chart on another character and additionally to be guided by his movement. Used when trading correlated / anti-correlated instruments and easy to pair trading.



Simply SR - applies to chart potential support / resistance levels. Use it to set the levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit and pending orders





PowMA - generalized form of power moving average. Builds a smooth line and having a smaller gap than LWMA, HMA and other





When you have any questions or ideas/suggestions for this products, please write to me!!







For demos, and my other products, look at my page Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nektomk/seller

Indicators in one chart: