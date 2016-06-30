Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Thursday, June 30th

GBP/USD

Current price: 1.3372 (-0.4%)

Session range: Open 1.3427; High 1.3469; Low 1.3362

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S 1.3170; R 1.3664

Main drivers: UK GDP, US Initial Jobless Claims, Speeches of BoE Governor M.Carney and FOMC Member J.Bullard

Note: GBP/USD is back below the level of 1.34 as the pair is performing minor pull back after tow-day post-Brexit rebound. Moreover, dollars broad based recovery also is weighing the pair. In addition, traders today will trace actions of potential Conservative Party candidates B.Johnson and T.May to find cues for furthermore momentum.

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.1101 (-0.2%)

Session range: Open 1.1123; High 1.1127; Low 1.1086

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S 1.019; R 1.1184

Main drivers: German Unemployment Change, prelim. EU CPI with block of local macro data and US Initial Jobless Claims. Also, Account of Monetary Policy from ECB meeting will be closely watched due later this day.

Note: The pair is trading with slight recovery on the back of positive German Retail Sales data released this morning. However, the pair will remain pressured today as cooling down risk appetite is weighing the pair.

USD/JPY

Current price: 102.63 (-0.2%)

Session range: Open 102.80; High 103.01; Low 102.46

Latest trend: Neutral

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S 101.86; R 103.43

Main drivers: US Initial Jobless Claims, Speech FOMC Member J.Bullard with Japanese Core CPI, Tankan Indices with Chinese Manufacturing PMI scheduled due Asia session.

Note: The pair is trading in south direction this morning despite of weak Japanese industrial production data. Today the pair will remain under the influence of the risk-off sentiment.

USD/CAD

Current price: 1.2976 (0.3%)

Session range: Open 1.2933; High 1.2997; Low 1.2931

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S 1.2856; R 1.3083

Main drivers: US Initial Jobless Claims, Canadian GDP.

Note: Today the pair is trading in a firm note mostly driven by weaker oil price.

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