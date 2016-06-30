Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Thursday, June 30th
GBP/USD
Current price: 1.3372 (-0.4%)
Session range: Open 1.3427; High 1.3469; Low 1.3362
Latest trend: Bearish
Expected trend: Bullish
Daily volatility: High
Support and resistance levels: S 1.3170; R 1.3664
Main drivers: UK GDP, US Initial Jobless Claims, Speeches of BoE Governor M.Carney and FOMC Member J.Bullard
Note: GBP/USD is back below the level of 1.34 as the pair is performing minor pull back after tow-day post-Brexit rebound. Moreover, dollars broad based recovery also is weighing the pair. In addition, traders today will trace actions of potential Conservative Party candidates B.Johnson and T.May to find cues for furthermore momentum.
EUR/USD
Current price: 1.1101 (-0.2%)
Session range: Open 1.1123; High 1.1127; Low 1.1086
Latest trend: Bullish
Expected trend: Bearish
Daily volatility: High
Support and resistance levels: S 1.019; R 1.1184
Main drivers: German Unemployment Change, prelim. EU CPI with block of local macro data and US Initial Jobless Claims. Also, Account of Monetary Policy from ECB meeting will be closely watched due later this day.
Note: The pair is trading with slight recovery on the back of positive German Retail Sales data released this morning. However, the pair will remain pressured today as cooling down risk appetite is weighing the pair.
USD/JPY
Current price: 102.63 (-0.2%)
Session range: Open 102.80; High 103.01; Low 102.46
Latest trend: Neutral
Expected trend: Bearish
Daily volatility: Low
Support and resistance levels: S 101.86; R 103.43
Main drivers: US Initial Jobless Claims, Speech FOMC Member J.Bullard with Japanese Core CPI, Tankan Indices with Chinese Manufacturing PMI scheduled due Asia session.
Note: The pair is trading in south direction this morning despite of weak Japanese industrial production data. Today the pair will remain under the influence of the risk-off sentiment.
USD/CAD
Current price: 1.2976 (0.3%)
Session range: Open 1.2933; High 1.2997; Low 1.2931
Latest trend: Bullish
Expected trend: Bearish
Daily volatility: Low
Support and resistance levels: S 1.2856; R 1.3083
Main drivers: US Initial Jobless Claims, Canadian GDP.
Note: Today the pair is trading in a firm note mostly driven by weaker oil price.
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