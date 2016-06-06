Margin Changes to your CMC Markets Account

On Thursday 23 June, UK voters will decide whether to maintain the United Kingdom's membership of the EU. In the run-up to this referendum, we may see larger than expected volatility as the financial markets react to the final stages of the political campaigns.



This can result in increased opportunity but also increased risk. As a result, we recommend that you have sufficient margin cover in place at all times and continuously monitor your account to make sure that you don't get caught out by large changes in the market.



Ahead of the EU referendum, Margin Rates will change temporarily on some of our products:

Indices These changes will take effect from market open on Monday 13 June 2016. Tier 1 2 3 4 Germany 30 1% 2% 4% 8% Euro 50 1% 2% 4% 8% UK 100 1% 2% 4% 8% Netherlands 25 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Europe 600 1.50% 3% 6% 12% France 40 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Germany Mid 50 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Germany Tech 30 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Italy 40 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Poland 20 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Spain 35 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Belgium 20 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Sweden 30 1.50% 3% 6% 12% Norway 25 1.50% 3% 6% 12%

FX These changes will take effect from market open on Monday 13 June 2016. Tier 1 2 3 4 GBP FX Pairs* 1% 2% 4% 8%

Furthermore, the following Margin Rates will apply from market open on Monday 20 June 2016. Tier 1 2 3 4 All other FX Pairs* 1% 2% 4% 8%

* Unless the existing Margin Rate (which can be found in the Product Overview on the Platform) is higher than the new rate, in which case the existing Margin Rate will prevail.

What you need to do if you have a Trade(s) and/or Pending Order(s) on the affected products

To ensure that you meet the new Margin Rates, you may need to amend or close existing Trades or amend or cancel Pending Orders to open new Trades. Please check our new Margin Rates above to determine what action (if any) you need to take in respect of your Trades and Pending Orders.

Please ensure you have sufficient funds in your Account to meet the new Margin Rates and to remain above the Close-Out Level by no later than market close on Saturday 11 June 2016. If you need to make a payment, please allow sufficient time for it to reach us. Where you do not have sufficient funds in your Account to meet your margin requirements, you may be subject to an Account Close-Out.