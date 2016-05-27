Survey of What Traders Think About The Role Of Algorithmic Trading

In this survey, we investigated general opinions of amateur and professional traders on algorithmic trading and his role in today’s and future markets. To clarify the term “Algorithmic trading”, it is meant trading model with algorithm/s analyzing and deciding about trading actions, without limits only to HFT (Low Frequency Trading principles as well). As an algorithmic trading is more prevalent in the public and FinTech evolution pushes this issue to the forefront, we perceive the expression of traders as an important part of this process.

We also had some respondents from MQL - thank you for your time to get more interesting results.

Results..