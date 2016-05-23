Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

23 May 2016, 00:44
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
138

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: May 23, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.0911.107871.114731.124741.13161.141611.15848
USD/JPY105.456107.581108.835109.706110.96111.831113.956
GBP/USD1.383341.416481.432971.449621.466111.482761.5159
USD/CHF0.947880.966620.978160.985360.99691.00411.02284
EUR/CHF1.085471.09681.103541.108131.114871.119461.13079
AUD/USD0.687140.706190.713920.725240.732970.744290.76334
USD/CAD1.238371.270921.290791.303471.323341.336021.36857
NZD/USD0.650380.663650.669690.676920.682960.690190.70346
EUR/GBP0.726740.751250.762230.775760.786740.800270.82478
EUR/JPY120.309121.871122.704123.433124.266124.995126.557
GBP/JPY147.025152.999156.315158.973162.289164.947170.921
CHF/JPY108.844110.107110.64111.37111.903112.633113.896
GBP/CHF1.323941.375511.405181.427081.456751.478651.53022
USD/SEK7.98458.144858.228728.30528.389078.465558.6259
USD/NOK7.742888.010338.162378.277788.429828.545238.81268
EUR/AUD1.499211.524781.538621.550351.564191.575921.60149
EUR/CAD1.423261.445051.458041.466841.479831.488631.51042
AUD/CAD0.91480.929340.937890.943880.952430.958420.97296
AUD/JPY75.55177.53878.49879.52580.48581.51283.499
CAD/JPY80.71982.45983.18284.19984.92285.93987.679
XAU/USD1171.661216.531234.211261.41279.081306.271351.14

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.