Forex Weekly Outlook May 23-27

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The US dollar had a positive week, enjoying support from the Fed. UK and US GDP updates, US durable goods orders and key German surveys stand out. These are the highlights of this week. Join us as we explore the market movers. The FOMC released minutes from its April monetary policy meeting, where it showed growing support for a Fed rate hike in June. The majority of voters noted that if economic data will be consistent with economic growth in the second quarter, they will call for a rate hike in June. A follow up speech from Dudley also opened the door for a hike in July, after the EU Referendum in the UK. In any case, there is a ... READ MORE