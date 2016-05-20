Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

20 May 2016, 01:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
138

Pivot Points

Daily



Last Updated: May 20, 2:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.110261.115281.11771.12031.122721.125321.13034
USD/JPY108.628109.315109.629110.002110.316110.689111.376
GBP/USD1.440631.450841.455821.461051.466031.471261.48147
USD/CHF0.977590.983570.986960.989550.992940.995531.00151
EUR/CHF1.102131.10541.107441.108671.110711.111941.11521
AUD/USD0.708220.714810.718710.72140.72530.727990.73458
USD/CAD1.279751.294121.301671.308491.316041.322861.33723
NZD/USD0.662750.668240.671080.673730.676570.679220.68471
EUR/GBP0.756260.76170.764080.767140.769520.772580.77802
EUR/JPY121.581122.431122.798123.281123.648124.131124.981
GBP/JPY157.77159.28159.95160.79161.46162.3163.81
CHF/JPY109.479110.325110.649111.171111.495112.017112.863
GBP/CHF1.42411.434471.440681.444841.451051.455211.46558
USD/SEK8.243648.29828.323858.352768.378418.407328.46188
USD/NOK8.093218.214858.279778.336498.401418.458138.57977
EUR/AUD1.533751.543131.546471.552511.555851.561891.57127
EUR/CAD1.439891.453321.460031.466751.473461.480181.49361
AUD/CAD0.929310.936810.941470.944310.948970.951810.95931
AUD/JPY77.94578.67279.06179.39979.78880.12680.853
CAD/JPY81.6782.84883.484.02684.57885.20486.382

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.