Manual: MT5 Tick Data

MT5 Tick Data
This is the user manual for MT5 Tick Data, available on the MQL5 Market for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
Quick start
This quick start guide takes only 5-10 minutes to follow.
Download
After subscribing, you can download tick data installers from our web-based Download Center. Simply select the symbol and spread profile you need, then click the download button.
The installers are split into full years and the current year. The full year files are relatively large but only need to be downloaded once at the beginning of a new year. The current year file is smaller and updated monthly, so you only re-download it at the start of each month to stay up to date.
Note: MT5 Tick Data installers are updated on the 10th of every month to include the latest tick data. Simply re-download and re-install to get the newest data.
Your browser may display a warning when downloading the executable file. This is standard behavior for .exe downloads. Simply choose to keep the file.
Tip: Not sure which spread profile to choose? Start with SPREAD_MEDIUM. It represents average market conditions and is suitable for most validation scenarios. See Included Symbols for the complete list of available symbols and spread profiles.
Start installer
Double-click the downloaded setup file to begin the installation process. The setup process may take up to 10 minutes, including both the installer startup and data copying phases.
Windows may display a SmartScreen security warning because the installer is not yet code-signed. This is expected and safe to proceed:
-
Click "More info" on the Windows SmartScreen dialog
-
Then click "Run anyway" to continue the installation
During installation, you will be prompted to enter your login credentials to verify your subscription. These are the same credentials you set up during the checkout process and use to log in to the download center.
Select MetaTrader instance
The installer will ask you to select which MetaTrader 5 instance should receive the tick data. If you have multiple MetaTrader 5 installations on your computer, choose the instance where you want to use the tick data.
Copying of tick data
The copy process may take several minutes as substantial amounts of data are being transferred and configured. Please wait until the installation step is finished.
Important: The selected MetaTrader 5 instance must be closed before continuing. If it is still running, the installer will display a warning.
Discover data in chart
After installation, open your MetaTrader 5. The market watch will now display the newly added custom symbols. These symbols are sourced from offline tick data rather than live feeds and are designed exclusively for use with the strategy tester. They are typically named similarly to the live symbol, with the addition of the spread characteristic. Three custom symbols appear per asset (Low, Medium, High).
Tip: The installer simultaneously adds all available custom symbols to the market watch but only copies the tick data you selected for installation. We recommend separating live trading and strategy tests by running them in different MetaTrader 5 instances.
Using tick data with strategy tester
Open the strategy tester in MetaTrader 5, select your installed custom symbol, and change the data model to Every tick based on real ticks. This enables the most accurate strategy test possible and works universally with any expert advisor or indicator.
|Setting
|Recommended Value
|Symbol
|Select the installed custom symbol (e.g., EURUSD_SPREAD_MEDIUM)
|Data model
|Every tick based on real ticks
|Period
|Choose your desired timeframe
|Date range
|Set start and end dates within the available tick data range
Important: Always select "Every tick based on real ticks" as the data model to achieve 100% modeling quality, the highest possible accuracy in MetaTrader 5.
Your existing automated strategies require no modifications. MT5 Tick Data operates transparently at the platform level. Simply select the custom symbol and your strategy will automatically use the authentic historical data during validation.
Deleting of tick data
The tick data doesn't require any special modifications to your MetaTrader, so deletion can be performed easily using the built-in symbol management window.
-
Open the symbols management window by navigating to View - Symbols
-
Search for the name of the custom symbol you want to delete
-
Right-click the symbol and select Delete from the context menu
This will remove both the tick data and the custom symbol from your MetaTrader 5 instance.
Quick reference
|Topic
|Details
|Setup duration
|Up to 10 minutes per symbol
|Monthly updates
|Around the 10th of each month
|Spread profiles
|3 per symbol (Low, Medium, High)
|Supported symbols
|26 symbols across multiple asset classes
|Data ownership
|Downloaded data is yours to keep, even after cancellation
|Strategy modifications
|None required, works with all existing strategies
|Timezone
|UTC+02:00 including Daylight Saving Time (DST)
Need help?
If you have any questions or need help, our support team is happy to assist.
Available symbols
The following 26 symbols are currently available with complete tick data history:
Currencies (19 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|End Date
|Timezone
|Quality Report
|AUDCAD
|2006-01-01
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|AUDCHF
|2006-03-01
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|AUDJPY
|2003-12-01
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|AUDNZD
|2006-12-12
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|AUDUSD
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURAUD
|2005-10-08
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURCAD
|2004-10-25
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURCHF
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURGBP
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURJPY
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|EURUSD
|2003-05-05
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|GBPAUD
|2006-03-22
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|GBPCAD
|2006-01-03
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|GBPNZD
|2006-01-03
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|GBPUSD
|2003-05-05
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|NZDCAD
|2006-01-03
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|NZDUSD
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|USDCAD
|2003-08-04
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|USDCHF
|2003-05-05
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
Cryptocurrency (2 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|End Date
|Timezone
|Quality Report
|BTCUSD
|2017-05-07
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|ETHUSD
|2017-12-11
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
Commodities (2 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|End Date
|Timezone
|Quality Report
|XAUUSD
|2003-05-05
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|XBRUSD
|2013-05-26
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
Indices (3 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|End Date
|Timezone
|Quality Report
|DE40
|2012-01-30
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|US30
|2012-01-30
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
|US500
|2012-01-30
|2026-05-31
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|See profile
In preparation
The following 47 symbols are currently being prepared and will be available in future updates:
Need a specific symbol sooner, a custom spread profile, or an adaptation to a different timezone? We offer individual preparation as a service for 199 per job.
Request Custom Preparation
Currencies (32 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|Timezone
|USDJPY
|2003-05-05
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|CHFJPY
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|GBPCHF
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|GBPJPY
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDDKK
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDNOK
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDSEK
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDZAR
|2003-08-04
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|CADJPY
|2004-10-25
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURDKK
|2004-10-25
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURNOK
|2004-10-25
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURSEK
|2004-10-28
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDSGD
|2004-11-17
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|CADCHF
|2006-01-03
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURNZD
|2006-01-03
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|NZDCHF
|2006-01-03
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|NZDJPY
|2006-01-03
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|AUDSGD
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|CHFSGD
|2007-06-05
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURHKD
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURPLN
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURSGD
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURTRY
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|EURZAR
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|SGDJPY
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDHKD
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDHUF
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDMXN
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDPLN
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDRUB
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDTRY
|2007-03-14
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USDCNH
|2012-06-27
|GMT+2 incl. DST
Indices (12 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|Timezone
|IT40
|2010-10-01
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|SWI20
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|STOXX50
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|F40
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|UK100
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|HK50
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|JP225
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|USTEC
|2011-09-19
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|AUS200
|2013-01-03
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|NETH25
|2013-02-26
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|CHINA50
|2017-07-18
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|ES35
|2017-12-01
|GMT+2 incl. DST
Commodities (3 symbols)
|Symbol
|Start Date
|Timezone
|XAGUSD
|2003-05-05
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|XNGUSD
|2012-09-02
|GMT+2 incl. DST
|XTIUSD
|2013-01-01
|GMT+2 incl. DST
General
Spread types
Each symbol is available in three spread variations to match different provider profiles:
|Spread Profile
|Description
|Example Provider
|SPREAD_LOW
|Very optimistic spread
|IC (Formerly IC Markets) raw spread account (with commission per trade)
|SPREAD_MEDIUM
|Average spread profile
|IC (Formerly IC Markets) standard account (without commission per trade)
|SPREAD_HIGH
|High spread profile
|RoboForex standard account (without commission per trade)
The spread is the variable with the most significant impact on the performance result of any automated strategy.
Low spread profile
Example diagram for the low spread profile, representing very tight spreads typical of raw spread accounts.
Medium spread profile
Example diagram for the medium spread profile, representing average market conditions on standard accounts.
High spread profile
Example diagram for the high spread profile, representing wider spreads found on standard retail accounts.
Timezone
All tick data is set to UTC+02:00 and includes Daylight Saving Times (DST).