Manual: MT5 Tick Data

MT5 Tick Data

This is the user manual for MT5 Tick Data, available on the MQL5 Market for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Quick start

This quick start guide takes only 5-10 minutes to follow.

Download

After subscribing, you can download tick data installers from our web-based Download Center. Simply select the symbol and spread profile you need, then click the download button.

The installers are split into full years and the current year. The full year files are relatively large but only need to be downloaded once at the beginning of a new year. The current year file is smaller and updated monthly, so you only re-download it at the start of each month to stay up to date.

Note: MT5 Tick Data installers are updated on the 10th of every month to include the latest tick data. Simply re-download and re-install to get the newest data.

Your browser may display a warning when downloading the executable file. This is standard behavior for .exe downloads. Simply choose to keep the file.

Tip: Not sure which spread profile to choose? Start with SPREAD_MEDIUM. It represents average market conditions and is suitable for most validation scenarios. See Included Symbols for the complete list of available symbols and spread profiles.

Start installer

Double-click the downloaded setup file to begin the installation process. The setup process may take up to 10 minutes, including both the installer startup and data copying phases.

Windows may display a SmartScreen security warning because the installer is not yet code-signed. This is expected and safe to proceed:

Click "More info" on the Windows SmartScreen dialog Then click "Run anyway" to continue the installation

During installation, you will be prompted to enter your login credentials to verify your subscription. These are the same credentials you set up during the checkout process and use to log in to the download center.

Select MetaTrader instance

The installer will ask you to select which MetaTrader 5 instance should receive the tick data. If you have multiple MetaTrader 5 installations on your computer, choose the instance where you want to use the tick data.

Copying of tick data

The copy process may take several minutes as substantial amounts of data are being transferred and configured. Please wait until the installation step is finished.

Important: The selected MetaTrader 5 instance must be closed before continuing. If it is still running, the installer will display a warning.

Discover data in chart

After installation, open your MetaTrader 5. The market watch will now display the newly added custom symbols. These symbols are sourced from offline tick data rather than live feeds and are designed exclusively for use with the strategy tester. They are typically named similarly to the live symbol, with the addition of the spread characteristic. Three custom symbols appear per asset (Low, Medium, High).

Tip: The installer simultaneously adds all available custom symbols to the market watch but only copies the tick data you selected for installation. We recommend separating live trading and strategy tests by running them in different MetaTrader 5 instances.

Using tick data with strategy tester

Open the strategy tester in MetaTrader 5, select your installed custom symbol, and change the data model to Every tick based on real ticks. This enables the most accurate strategy test possible and works universally with any expert advisor or indicator.

Setting Recommended Value Symbol Select the installed custom symbol (e.g., EURUSD_SPREAD_MEDIUM) Data model Every tick based on real ticks Period Choose your desired timeframe Date range Set start and end dates within the available tick data range

Important: Always select "Every tick based on real ticks" as the data model to achieve 100% modeling quality, the highest possible accuracy in MetaTrader 5.

Your existing automated strategies require no modifications. MT5 Tick Data operates transparently at the platform level. Simply select the custom symbol and your strategy will automatically use the authentic historical data during validation.

Deleting of tick data

The tick data doesn't require any special modifications to your MetaTrader, so deletion can be performed easily using the built-in symbol management window.

Open the symbols management window by navigating to View - Symbols

Search for the name of the custom symbol you want to delete Right-click the symbol and select Delete from the context menu

This will remove both the tick data and the custom symbol from your MetaTrader 5 instance.

Quick reference

Topic Details Setup duration Up to 10 minutes per symbol Monthly updates Around the 10th of each month Spread profiles 3 per symbol (Low, Medium, High) Supported symbols 26 symbols across multiple asset classes Data ownership Downloaded data is yours to keep, even after cancellation Strategy modifications None required, works with all existing strategies Timezone UTC+02:00 including Daylight Saving Time (DST)

Need help?

If you have any questions or need help, our support team is happy to assist.

Contact support

Available symbols

The following 26 symbols are currently available with complete tick data history:

Currencies (19 symbols)

Cryptocurrency (2 symbols)

Symbol Start Date End Date Timezone Quality Report BTCUSD 2017-05-07 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile ETHUSD 2017-12-11 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile

Commodities (2 symbols)

Symbol Start Date End Date Timezone Quality Report XAUUSD 2003-05-05 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile XBRUSD 2013-05-26 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile

Indices (3 symbols)

Symbol Start Date End Date Timezone Quality Report DE40 2012-01-30 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile US30 2012-01-30 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile US500 2012-01-30 2026-05-31 GMT+2 incl. DST See profile

In preparation

The following 47 symbols are currently being prepared and will be available in future updates:

Need a specific symbol sooner, a custom spread profile, or an adaptation to a different timezone? We offer individual preparation as a service for 199 per job.

Request Custom Preparation

Currencies (32 symbols)

Symbol Start Date Timezone USDJPY 2003-05-05 GMT+2 incl. DST CHFJPY 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST GBPCHF 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST GBPJPY 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST USDDKK 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST USDNOK 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST USDSEK 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST USDZAR 2003-08-04 GMT+2 incl. DST CADJPY 2004-10-25 GMT+2 incl. DST EURDKK 2004-10-25 GMT+2 incl. DST EURNOK 2004-10-25 GMT+2 incl. DST EURSEK 2004-10-28 GMT+2 incl. DST USDSGD 2004-11-17 GMT+2 incl. DST CADCHF 2006-01-03 GMT+2 incl. DST EURNZD 2006-01-03 GMT+2 incl. DST NZDCHF 2006-01-03 GMT+2 incl. DST NZDJPY 2006-01-03 GMT+2 incl. DST AUDSGD 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST CHFSGD 2007-06-05 GMT+2 incl. DST EURHKD 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST EURPLN 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST EURSGD 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST EURTRY 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST EURZAR 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST SGDJPY 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDHKD 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDHUF 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDMXN 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDPLN 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDRUB 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDTRY 2007-03-14 GMT+2 incl. DST USDCNH 2012-06-27 GMT+2 incl. DST

Indices (12 symbols)

Symbol Start Date Timezone IT40 2010-10-01 GMT+2 incl. DST SWI20 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST STOXX50 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST F40 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST UK100 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST HK50 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST JP225 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST USTEC 2011-09-19 GMT+2 incl. DST AUS200 2013-01-03 GMT+2 incl. DST NETH25 2013-02-26 GMT+2 incl. DST CHINA50 2017-07-18 GMT+2 incl. DST ES35 2017-12-01 GMT+2 incl. DST

Commodities (3 symbols)

Symbol Start Date Timezone XAGUSD 2003-05-05 GMT+2 incl. DST XNGUSD 2012-09-02 GMT+2 incl. DST XTIUSD 2013-01-01 GMT+2 incl. DST

General

Spread types

Each symbol is available in three spread variations to match different provider profiles:

Spread Profile Description Example Provider SPREAD_LOW Very optimistic spread IC (Formerly IC Markets) raw spread account (with commission per trade) SPREAD_MEDIUM Average spread profile IC (Formerly IC Markets) standard account (without commission per trade) SPREAD_HIGH High spread profile RoboForex standard account (without commission per trade)

The spread is the variable with the most significant impact on the performance result of any automated strategy.

Low spread profile

Example diagram for the low spread profile, representing very tight spreads typical of raw spread accounts.

Medium spread profile

Example diagram for the medium spread profile, representing average market conditions on standard accounts.

High spread profile

Example diagram for the high spread profile, representing wider spreads found on standard retail accounts.

Timezone

All tick data is set to UTC+02:00 and includes Daylight Saving Times (DST).



