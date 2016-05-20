Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

20 May 2016, 01:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
121

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: May 20, 2:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.118571.119281.11971.119991.120411.12071.12141
USD/JPY109.758109.845109.884109.932109.971110.019110.106
GBP/USD1.458761.459511.459951.460261.46071.461011.46176
USD/CHF0.989760.990170.99040.990580.990810.990990.9914
EUR/CHF1.108611.10911.109411.109591.10991.110081.11057
AUD/USD0.720520.721540.722150.722560.723170.723580.7246
USD/CAD1.306481.307751.308211.309021.309481.310291.31156
NZD/USD0.671030.672830.673960.674630.675760.676430.67823
EUR/GBP0.765970.766380.766640.766790.767050.76720.76761
EUR/JPY122.982123.061123.097123.14123.176123.219123.298
GBP/JPY160.309160.425160.48160.541160.596160.657160.773
CHF/JPY110.78110.864110.9110.948110.984111.032111.116
GBP/CHF1.445151.445881.446341.446611.447071.447341.44807
USD/SEK8.33658.34468.3488.35278.35618.36088.3689
USD/NOK8.321548.335858.342938.350168.357248.364478.37878
EUR/AUD1.546191.5481.548751.549811.550561.551621.55343
EUR/CAD1.463951.465121.465541.466291.466711.467461.46863
AUD/CAD0.944570.945250.945590.945930.946270.946610.94729
AUD/JPY79.26979.35279.40379.43579.48679.51879.601
CAD/JPY83.80283.8883.93283.95884.0184.03684.114

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.