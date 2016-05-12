Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

12 May 2016, 01:27
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: May 12, 2:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.141551.141931.14211.142311.142481.142691.14307
USD/JPY108.289108.369108.401108.449108.481108.529108.609
GBP/USD1.441971.442931.443321.443891.444281.444851.44581
USD/CHF0.969950.97050.970840.971050.971390.97160.97215
EUR/CHF1.108221.108781.109151.109341.109711.10991.11046
AUD/USD0.734070.735470.736030.736870.737430.738270.73967
USD/CAD1.283741.284631.285161.285521.286051.286411.2873
NZD/USD0.680490.681070.681310.681650.681890.682230.68281
EUR/GBP0.78990.790430.790740.790960.791270.791490.79202
EUR/JPY123.725123.809123.842123.893123.926123.977124.061
GBP/JPY156.217156.406156.482156.595156.671156.784156.973
CHF/JPY111.45111.546111.583111.642111.679111.738111.834
GBP/CHF1.400151.401191.40171.402231.402741.403271.40431
USD/SEK8.109928.120628.125658.131328.136358.142028.15272
USD/NOK8.140538.148438.153578.156338.161478.164238.17213
EUR/AUD1.544321.547081.548781.549841.551541.55261.55536
EUR/CAD1.466751.467681.468241.468611.469171.469541.47047
AUD/CAD0.944550.945950.946550.947350.947950.948750.95015
AUD/JPY79.61279.76379.8279.91479.97180.06580.216
CAD/JPY84.16884.25284.28484.33684.36884.4284.504

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.