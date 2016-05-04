FxWirePro: Kiwi Falls on the Back of Higher Than expected Unemployment Rate

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.0858 marks.

is trading around 1.0858 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.0877 and low at 1.0804 marks.

Today New Zealand released employment data.

New Zealand’s unemployment rate rose from a revised 5.4% in the December quarter to 5.7% last quarter on the other side employment growth accelerated from 1.0% to 1.2%, the strongest pace since the September 2013 quarter.

In addition, dairy prices fell at the Global Dairy Trade auction on Tuesday night, after two rises in a row. Overall, prices dropped 1.4 per cent to US$2203.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at 1.0804 marks.

A daily close below 1.0832 will take the parity down towards 1.0801/1.0735/1.0651 marks respectively.

On the other side, a sustained close above 1.0927 will drag the parity higher towards 1.0976/1.1062/1.1123/1.1298/1.1317 levels. We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD at 1.0860, stop loss 1.0804 and target 1.0976/ 1.1062 marks.





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