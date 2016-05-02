Pivot Points Monthly
Market News

Pivot Points Monthly

2 May 2016, 00:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
126

Pivot Points

Monthly 

Last Updated: May 2, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08741.112391.12841.137381.153391.162371.18736
USD/JPY95.762102.066104.17108.37110.474114.674120.978
GBP/USD1.30971.376171.418391.442641.484861.509111.57558
USD/CHF0.902820.932680.945490.962540.975350.99241.02226
EUR/CHF1.05991.077211.087521.094521.104831.111831.12914
AUD/USD0.695350.72970.744690.764050.779040.79840.83275
USD/CAD1.131411.203441.229171.275471.30121.34751.41953
NZD/USD0.633920.663430.680580.692940.710090.722450.75196
EUR/GBP0.712960.751150.767070.789340.805260.827530.86572
EUR/JPY110.867117.35119.513123.833125.996130.316136.799
GBP/JPY134.219145.39150.322156.561161.493167.732178.903
CHF/JPY100.069106.487108.63112.905115.048119.323125.741
GBP/CHF1.227751.307741.354141.387731.434131.467721.54771
USD/SEK7.668017.865737.943168.063458.140888.261178.45889
USD/NOK7.459927.805417.922758.15098.268248.496398.84188
EUR/AUD1.335791.412591.458611.489391.535411.566191.64299
EUR/CAD1.282821.367641.402121.452461.486941.537281.6221
AUD/CAD0.869410.91950.936690.969590.986781.019681.06977
AUD/JPY71.04576.8578.83982.65584.64488.4694.265
CAD/JPY70.85977.9581.29585.04188.38692.13299.223

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.