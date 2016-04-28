ES-Mini: Bearish View is Earning Points!





This is an extension (E2) of our Primary Article - ES Mini: Will it Try for Another Move Up?

“In order to have a high probability confirmation of a top, we need to see a 5-3 structure.” - ES Mini: Did It Top?

Market fulfilled the two requirements since yesterday post-Fed move towards 2093 and a low-fueled move towards new highs. The entire day was a bounce up-and-down the same levels and inside the main bearish 5-3 structure.

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