FxWirePro: BTC/USD Takes Support Near 21 Day MA, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance -$470

BTC/USD has broken minor support $450 and declined till $435at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $448.

has broken minor support $450 and declined till $435at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $448. Short term trend is bullish as long as support $435 holds

The pair’s major support - $435 (21 day MA) and any slight weakness can be seen only below $432.

Any break below $435 will drag the pair down till $420 (55 day EMA)/$385 (200 day EMA).The minor support is around $453(7 day EMA)/$440.

On the higher side resistance is at $470 (Yesterday high) and any indicative break above targets $480/$504/$550.The minor resistance is around $452/$461



It is good to buy at dips around $445 with SL around $434 for the TP of $480/$504/$550.





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