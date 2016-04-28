FxWirePro: EUR/JPY Pares Losses from Weekly Lows at 123.16, Bias Lower

EUR/JPY halted more than 300-pips free-fall to near 123 handle after BoJ disappointment bolstered JPY bulls.

halted more than 300-pips free-fall to near 123 handle after BoJ disappointment bolstered JPY bulls. The pair recovered slightly from a dip to fresh weekly lows at 123.16 and is attempting to retake the 124 handle.

Strong trendline resistance is located at 126.40 levels. Techincals are biased south.

Price action has dipped below the daily cloud and we see rollover of Stochs from overbought zone. RSI also points south.

Resistance on the upside is seen at 124.40 (10-DMA), 125 and 125.32 (5-DMA).

on the upside is seen at 124.40 (10-DMA), 125 and 125.32 (5-DMA). Supports on the downside are located at 123.16 (session lows), 123 and then 122.60 (April 15th lows).



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 124/124.30, SL: 125.30, TP: 123/122.60/122





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