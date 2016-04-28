0
126
FxWirePro: EUR/JPY Pares Losses from Weekly Lows at 123.16, Bias Lower
- EUR/JPY halted more than 300-pips free-fall to near 123 handle after BoJ disappointment bolstered JPY bulls.
- The pair recovered slightly from a dip to fresh weekly lows at 123.16 and is attempting to retake the 124 handle.
- Strong trendline resistance is located at 126.40 levels. Techincals are biased south.
- Price action has dipped below the daily cloud and we see rollover of Stochs from overbought zone. RSI also points south.
- Resistance on the upside is seen at 124.40 (10-DMA), 125 and 125.32 (5-DMA).
- Supports on the downside are located at 123.16 (session lows), 123 and then 122.60 (April 15th lows).
Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 124/124.30, SL: 125.30, TP: 123/122.60/122
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com