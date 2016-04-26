Forex Super Scalper - Start make money every 3 Minutes !

What if you had a brand new secret key to scalping trading that nobody else has seen yet and were able to profit from it by making easy 3 minute trades every time you place an order?

Easy To Use

Validating signals generated by the indicator is simple. You will feel confident with each trade you place having the Super Scalper on your side.

Audio Alerts

You can configure our indicator to play a sound when a signal is generated! Stop being tied to your computer and start trading the smart and safe way.

Email Alerts NEW

You can configure our indicator to email even to your cell phone when a signal is generated! Stop being tied to your computer and start trading the smart and safe way.

Works With Any Account Size

Start making money today whether you have $100 or $100,000 to invest. Our system is built for everyone and will work for your situation.

Works On ALL Forex Currencies

That means you can trade 1 currency pair, a few, or all of them! The Super Scalper has you covered!

Optimized for 1 minute and 5 minutes Timeframes

Exactly what you need for scalping trading

Automatically Draws A Yellow Or Blue line Exactly Where To Get In The Market

The indicator makes it easy to tell when and where to get into the market. I was serious when I said anyone can make money using this.

Super fast top and bottoms & Non-Repainting Indicator!

Many trading indicators traders by repainting their signals: they change their past signals to appear more profitable than they really are. The Super Scalper Indicator does nothing like this! All its signals are accurate and final. We never repaint our signals and will never do.

Some people can’t believe such signals exist… well, they do – and you can trade with them as well! All the trades you see here are real trades that you could have profited from!

Alerts You via Sound, Popup and Email!

Unlike most indicators which require you to stay at your computer for hours so you can’t do anything else, the Super Scalper Indicator automatically alerts you when a signal occurs!

The biggest secret of the most profitable traders is that they don’t use the standard chart indicators that come with their charts. Those give way too many false signals. Ask yourself…why are they free? Someone DID develop bollinger bands..his name is John Bollinger. Why is his indicator free? Why is the moving average free? Its’ because they simply don’t work!

No experience required! Simply wait for the alert to Buy or Sell

There are numerous Forex software packages available on the market nowadays and each one has their own method of how they analyze the data and what recommendations they make. I guarantee that “Super Scalper” is one of the most profitable new 2011 scalping indicator that you can find today…

Forex Super Scalper

How the “ Super Scalper Indicator ” Works

It’s actually quite simple.

Here’s how it works in 4 easy steps:

Pick a Forex pair or a stock that you’d like to trade, or trade options on. Open a chart. Choose your time horizon: 1 minute ( optimized) Whenever you see a buy or sell indicator signals (also popup alert with sound and/or email alert), you decide whether or not you want to enter the trade. Exit point will be PRINTED on your chart and in the popup alert window!

Can it really be this simple? YES!