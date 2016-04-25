FxWirePro: Singapore Dollar Falls ahead of CPI Data, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3546 marks.

is currently trading around 1.3546 marks. It made intraday high at 1.3559 and low at 1.3538 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds initial support at 1.3489 levels.

A sustained close above 1.3552 tests key resistances at 1.3628/1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.

A daily close below 1.3489 will drag the parity down towards 1.3423/1.3352/1.3318/1.3302 levels.

Singapore will release CPI data as well as core CPI at 0500 GMT.



We prefer to take long position in USD/SGD only above 1.3570, stop loss 1.3489 and target 1.3628/1.3772 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









