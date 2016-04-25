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FxWirePro: Singapore Dollar Falls ahead of CPI Data, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
- USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3546 marks.
- It made intraday high at 1.3559 and low at 1.3538 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds initial support at 1.3489 levels.
- A sustained close above 1.3552 tests key resistances at 1.3628/1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.
- A daily close below 1.3489 will drag the parity down towards 1.3423/1.3352/1.3318/1.3302 levels.
- Singapore will release CPI data as well as core CPI at 0500 GMT.
We prefer to take long position in USD/SGD only above 1.3570, stop loss 1.3489 and target 1.3628/1.3772 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com