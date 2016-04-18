Fibo Machine Pro Review - Pros and Cons.

Fibo Machine Pro – 2016 software by Karl Dittmann that sells from 18 April 2016. Indicator shows levels on your Metatrader chartwith BUY points, SL, TP levels

Trading based on FIBO levels, Creator of indicator – Karl Dittmann, but we not sure 100% ;-)). You can choose any Forex pairs for trading

TimeFrame – M15, M30, H1, H4

Price – $87 $62 (with $25 CashBack from ProfitF)

NOTE: 60 days money back (through clickbank payment processor)



