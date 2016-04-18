Fibo Machine Pro Review - Pros and Cons.

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Fibo Machine Pro – 2016 software by Karl Dittmann that sells from 18 April 2016. Indicator shows levels on your Metatrader chartwith BUY points, SL, TP levels
Trading based on FIBO levels, Creator of indicator – Karl Dittmann, but we not sure 100% ;-)). You can choose any Forex pairs for trading
TimeFrame – M15, M30, H1, H4
Price – $87 $62 (with $25 CashBack from ProfitF)
NOTE: 60 days money back (through clickbank payment processor)
Pros
Easy to use
60 days moneyback
Cons
Without any proof, statements like myfxbook
you can find this indicator for free... as we think)) But if you want buy THIS indicator + excellent support, Welcome.