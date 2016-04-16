Dollar Seeks Guidance from Fed Speculation, Risk Trends, ECB and Oil

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There can be disadvantages to being the world’s most liquid currency. The Dollar’s intrinsic integration into the global financial system makes it particularly vulnerable when its fundamental health is shaken and the world is in a state of flux. That is where we find ourselves now. There is major fundamental upheaval in crucial areas of global economic activity and market stability. And, while much of this does not immediately start out at the Greenback’s doorstep, it won’t be difficult for them to find their way there in short order. If you are trading the Dollar, your focus must include more than just Fed speculation – though that is a ...READ MORE