Asian Markets Mix Ahead of G20 and IMF Meetings, Gold Hovers Around $1230

All the major Asian indices are trading on a mix note after china released GDP data with flat numbers at 6.7% q/q while industrial production increases sharply to 6.8% m/m vs 5.4% m/m.



On the other side, Japanese Yen breaks key resistance at 109.68 marks and gold remains supported above key resistance at $1227 marks. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.56% in the red at 16,812.13 points in Tokyo on Friday morning, while the broader Topix index was down 0.35% at 1,366.49 points.



Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.22% to 2,012.84 points on Friday.



Chinese markets opened on a soft note, with the Shanghai Composite rising only 0.05% to 3,083.88 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index limping up 0.07% to trade at 21,323.86 points.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 equity gauge swung 0.25% higher to 5,131.10 points on Friday morning in Sydney.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded little higher at 6,829.18 points on Friday afternoon in Wellington.





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