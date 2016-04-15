PRICE ACTION DASHBOARD 2.9 UPDATE
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PRICE ACTION DASHBOARD 2.9 UPDATE

15 April 2016, 02:26
Chantal Sala
Chantal Sala
0
255
Version 2.90 - 2016.04.13

Added inputs: 
- Target Trailing (PIPS) 
- Trailing Stop (PIPS)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13513 

#PRICE ACTION DASHBOARD