Pivot Points-daily
Market News

Pivot Points-daily

14 April 2016, 07:45
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points-daily

Last Updated: Apr 14, 8:30 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.106341.118641.122871.130941.135171.143241.15554
USD/JPY107.271108.171108.746109.071109.646109.971110.871
GBP/USD1.405061.413711.416911.422361.425561.431011.43966
USD/CHF0.937120.94990.95830.962680.971080.975460.98824
EUR/CHF1.080491.084811.087241.089131.091561.093451.09777
AUD/USD0.750240.758440.761780.766640.769980.774840.78304
USD/CAD1.262591.271031.276241.279471.284681.287911.29635
NZD/USD0.681320.686760.689280.69220.694720.697640.70308
EUR/GBP0.782910.788790.791060.794670.796940.800550.80643
EUR/JPY121.66122.514122.884123.368123.738124.222125.076
GBP/JPY153.203154.222154.742155.241155.761156.26157.279
CHF/JPY111.463112.375112.714113.287113.626114.199115.111
GBP/CHF1.341141.355151.364041.369161.378051.383171.39718
USD/SEK7.962948.040248.087478.117548.164778.194848.27214
USD/NOK8.030768.122278.176058.213788.267568.305298.3968
EUR/AUD1.45131.463861.468171.476421.480731.488981.50154
EUR/CAD1.411651.428591.436561.445531.45351.462471.47941
AUD/CAD0.961220.970630.975530.980040.984940.989450.99886
AUD/JPY82.06382.84383.24683.62384.02684.40385.183
CAD/JPY83.77984.54484.91585.30985.6886.07486.839

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.