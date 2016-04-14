Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

14 April 2016, 07:44
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
105

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 14, 8:30 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.124931.125571.125811.126211.126451.126851.12749
USD/JPY109.197109.31109.371109.423109.484109.536109.649
GBP/USD1.411331.412551.4131.413771.414221.414991.41621
USD/CHF0.965910.966360.966580.966810.967030.967260.96771
EUR/CHF1.088171.088551.088691.088931.089071.089311.08969
AUD/USD0.761280.763190.764160.76510.766070.767010.76892
USD/CAD1.281381.283191.284021.2851.285831.286811.28862
NZD/USD0.681620.68290.683620.684180.68490.685460.68674
EUR/GBP0.795010.795710.796140.796410.796840.797110.79781
EUR/JPY123.023123.134123.186123.245123.297123.356123.467
GBP/JPY154.263154.491154.589154.719154.817154.947155.175
CHF/JPY112.972113.067113.117113.162113.212113.257113.352
GBP/CHF1.364591.365821.366251.367051.367481.368281.36951
USD/SEK8.155678.162478.165738.169278.172538.176078.18287
USD/NOK8.23918.24548.24928.25178.25558.2588.2643
EUR/AUD1.464411.468141.469811.471871.473541.47561.47933
EUR/CAD1.441991.444631.445811.447271.448451.449911.45255
AUD/CAD0.980250.981740.982430.983230.983920.984720.98621
AUD/JPY83.22183.46983.60483.71783.85283.96584.213
CAD/JPY84.75584.94885.05185.14185.24485.33485.527

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.