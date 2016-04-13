FXWIREPRO: NZD/JPY Edges Lower from Session Highs at 75.70, Weakness Only Below 75.20

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-JPY-breaks-strong-trendline-resistance-at-7410-targets-75-192979) has hit all targets.

NZD/JPY hit fresh weekly high of 75.70, has since pared some gains to currently trade around 75.42 levels.

hit fresh weekly high of 75.70, has since pared some gains to currently trade around 75.42 levels. Weakness in the Japanese currency and improved market sentiment after stronger than expected Chinese trade data likely to keep the pair supported.

Uptrend in the pair intact, we see scope for test of 76.17 (61.8% Fib retrace of 78.210 to 72.883 fall).

Pair now finds immediate support at 75.20 (10-DMA) and then at 75 (session lows). We see weakness only below 75.20.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, raise stops to 75.20, target 76/76.17





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









